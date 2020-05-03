Bhubaneswar: Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning bringing the total number of infections so far in the state to 160, official data suggested.

While two of these patients are from Ganjam, the other one is from Jharsuguda, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the state government said.

“First Health Update, 3rd May – Two Positives of Ganjam 17 yr Male & 22 yr Male (Surat returnees. Asymptomatic). One Positive Case in Jharsuguda 40 yr Female. Contact of previous positive case. Contact tracing and follow-up action are being done. Total Positive Case: 160,” the I&PR department tweeted.

First Health Update, 3rd May Two Positives of Ganjam

17 yr Male & 22 yr Male

(Surat returnees. Asymptomatic) One Positive Case in Jharsuguda

40 yr Female

Contact of previous positive case Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.

Total Positive Case: 160 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 3, 2020

According to state government data as of Sunday morning, 160 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 103 cases are active, 56 have recovered and one person died.

PNN