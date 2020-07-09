Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday reported 577 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 11,201.

The death toll climbed to 52 with four more people succumbing to the disease.

Out of the 577 new cases, 416 were reported from quarantine centres while 161 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported seven new cases, Balasore 30, Bhadrak two, Boudh five, Cuttack 14, Dhenkanal four, Gajapati 17, Ganjam 260, Jagatsinghpur seven, Jajpur nine, Jharsuguda one, Kandhamal one, Kendrapada three, Keonjhar 48, Khurda 56, Koraput six, Malkangiri one, Mayurbhanj 14, Nayagarh one, Puri five, Sambalpur three and Sundargarh 83.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,128.

Details to follow.