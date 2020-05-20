Bhubaneswar: 74 persons tested positive and one died as Odisha’s total COVID-19 tally shot up to 1052 Wednesday.

The deceased, sixth in the state, has been identified as a 70-year-old man of Khordha district. He had history of comorbidity of hypertension and was admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar today with respiratory distress. The septuagenarian breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

72 pf the 74 fresh cases reported were detected from quarantine centres while two are local cases, official sources said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 739 with 307 recoveries so far.

PNN