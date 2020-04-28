Bhubaneswar: The total number of COVID-19 cases continued to spike in Odisha as seven more tested positive for the virus Monday, taking the tally to 118 in the sate.

According to the Health and Family Welfare department, out of the seven persons, four hail from Sundargarh and three are from Bhadrak. With these seven cases, the total number of active cases in the state reached 80 with 37 recoveries so far. The Health department added that 1584 tests were conducted in the state Monday.

Meanwhile, the three positive cases in Bhadrak all have travel history to West Bengal. Two of the infected belong to Basudevpur block and the other belongs to Bonth block. Both these places have been sealed as containment zones, the district administration confirmed.

PNN