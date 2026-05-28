New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday extended Eid al-Adha greetings to the countrymen and prayed for happiness and good health in society.

“Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone’s success and good health,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone’s success and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2026

Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, is being celebrated with deep religious fervour and enthusiasm across the country Thursday, as thousands of devotees gathered at mosques and Eidgahs from early morning to offer special prayers and mark one of the most significant festivals in Islam.

Large congregations of worshippers were witnessed at several places across the country, with people dressed in traditional attire participating in prayers and exchanging greetings with family members, friends, and neighbours.

Worshippers said the festival carries a message of “brotherhood, communal harmony, and peaceful coexistence”, while also reminding people about compassion, sacrifice, and charity.

Authorities made elaborate security arrangements in several cities to ensure that celebrations passed off peacefully and law and order were maintained during the festivities.

Eid al-Adha, widely known as Bakrid in India, holds immense religious significance for Muslims across the world. The festival commemorates the devotion and sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command. The occasion symbolises unwavering faith, obedience to God, gratitude, compassion, forgiveness, sacrifice, and charity.

Families gathered to celebrate the festival with prayers, festive meals, and acts of kindness, while many people also distributed food and extended help to the underprivileged as part of the spirit of the occasion.

While Bakrid was celebrated in most parts of India Thursday, some regions, including parts of Jammu and Kashmir, observed the festival Wednesday.

As with other Islamic festivals, the date of Eid al-Adha depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

This year, religious authorities in several parts of India confirmed that the Dhul-Hijjah crescent moon was not sighted on the expected evening. As a result, the beginning of the Islamic month shifted by a day, leading to Eid al-Fitr being celebrated May 28 in most states across the country.