Odapada: Auditoriums across Odisha were full of activities with theatre artistes and behind-the-scene technicians having their hands full before coronavirus outbreak. The scene, however, has changed for worse starting March 2020 with the pandemic induced lockdown rendering thousands of people associated with theatre jobless.

The situation in Dhenkanal district is no different. The theatre artistes here are passing through a difficult phase with many of them staring at bankruptcy. Most find it difficult to make both ends meet. They continue to await government nod to go back to theatres again.

“None but a theatre artiste can tell how s/he feels after staying away from the stage for so many days. The auditoriums are closed for last eight months. Many have lost their only source of earning,” Shatrughna Mati, a senior theatre director and comedian said.

Echoing his feelings, Binod Mohanty, a senior theatre actor, said, “Most of the theatre actors here live in penury. We get our remuneration when our audiences appreciate our acting. The theatre has taught us to struggle. However, the present situation of not being able to stage plays has made our life miserable. We had never ever thought of such a situation. We are eagerly waiting for the day when we will win our battle against coronavirus and stage plays again.”

Kamakshya Prasad Rana – an advocate by profession but theatre actor by passion said, “We are waiting for the day when we will be allowed to stage plays again. Apart from financial issues, it takes an emotional toll on us to stay away from the stage and audiences for such a long period.”

According to theatre director Madhusudan Sendha, theatre artistes are now in a spot. “With their earning sources getting dried, they are not in a position to fill the stomach of their family members. As it stands, the creativity in them has also dried up,” he rued.

