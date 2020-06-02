Jajpur/Rasulpur: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) registered a case after a COVID-19 patient recently recovered from the pandemic disease lodged a complaint, accusing the COVID-19 hospital authorities of not showing him his treatment chart.

The complainant, a resident of Mangarajpur panchayat under Rasulpur block in Jajpur district, alleged that the authorities did not show him his health chart despite asking for it.

To have access to one’s health chart is everyone’s right. If denied, then it is a clear case of human rights violation, he observed.

The 47-year-old complainant had recorded a video of himself after his release from COVID-19 hospital at Duburi May 25. In this video, he mentioned that he had been administered with Azithromycin, antacid, Vitamin-C and Vitamin-B Complex tablets for five days. And no swab samples were collected from him for test before his discharge. He went on to allege in the video that he was in fact not infected by the virus at the time of admission into the COVID-19 hospital.

As the video went viral on social media, people started talking about the incident and few even pointed fingers at the authorities for this lacuna.

When contacted, Rasulpur block public health officer Dr Sudhir Kumar Sahu said a patient can never get admission into a COVID-19 hospital unless he has a reference letter and swab sample test report confirming to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Rasulpur tehsildar Jyotikant Bhujabal said the administration is aware of the video uploaded by the complainant. Steps will be taken after an investigation. The district administration will take the final call regarding it.

For the record, the complainant had travelled from Kolkata to Kuakhia in a hired vehicle, along with four others May 8 and was immediately taken to Suansahi quarantine centre.

Five days later, swabs were collected from all five. His report confirmed the infection and he was then shifted to COVID-19 hospital at Duburi. He stayed there for 10 days in which five days he was on medication. He was discharged May 25.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by rights activist Bhajaman Biswal on behalf of the recovered patient, NHRC has registered a case (Case No-6915/IN/2020).

