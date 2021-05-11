Cuttack: A Covid-19 male patient has escaped from SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMH) here. However, the exact time of his admission and when he fled the medical facility is yet to be ascertained.

Officials of the Cuttack district administration and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) said Tuesday that they have received letters from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) asking them to locate the patient and provide an update about his latest health status.

At a time when Covid-19 cases are increasing in this city, the disappearance of the patient from SCBMCH has triggered panic.

According to a source, the patient had returned from Kerala. After testing positive for the virus, he was admitted to the Covid-19 ward of the SCBMCH. However, he managed to leave the hospital unnoticed.

SCBMCH officials are trying to contact him on the mobile number he has provided at the time of admission but it has remained switched off.

