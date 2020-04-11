New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a video conference with the Chief Ministers of all Indian states earlier Saturday, decided to extend the national lockdown for two more weeks till April 30 in light of the rise in postive COVID-19 cases across the country..

Although not officially announced yet, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was the first to break the news on social media.

“PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

PNN