New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conferencing with the Chief Ministers on Thursday morning and discuss the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference is scheduled at 11 am tomorrow and comes in the backdrop of increasing number of cases of COVID-19 patients across the country which is under 21-day lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the disease.

The meeting is significant in terms of measures that have so far been taken by all the states, Union Territories as well as the central government to meet various challenges triggered by the crisis.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among those who will attend the conference.

This is the second such meeting arranged via video conferencing between the Prime Minister and all the Chief Ministers.

The Prime Minister March 20 also held the similar interactions with the Chief Ministers via video conferencing. He had urged all states to work together in the fight against the deadly disease, saying “the threat of COVID-19 is a common for all states.”

At that time, the Prime Minister deliberated on ways to check the spread of COVID-19, issues such as capacity building of the states and extending training to local health officials.

IANS