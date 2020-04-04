Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Abhay Saturday warned stringent action against those spreading rumours or malicious content about COVID-19 on social media to create disharmony among various groups in society.

The DGP said the law will come down heavily on such persons.

He said the Chief Minister has ordered him to taken strict action against such persons for creating panic and rift among people by sharing unverified news about COVID-19 on social media platforms.

He appealed the public to not believe on such rumours and contact the helpline numbers of Odisha Police or Health Department to clear their doubts.

Odisha government’s chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi also said that posting malicious content or rumours on social media is an irresponsible act.

“If anyone found misusing social media, especially in case of matter related to coronavirus, it won’t take us too much time to trace their digital footprints and take action accordingly,” Bagchi said.

(IANS)