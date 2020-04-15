New Delhi: The total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India mounted to 11,439 stated the data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Wednesday.

Of these, 9,756 are active cases of COVID-19, 1,305 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital, one person migrated to another country and 377 people succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 2,687, followed by New Delhi with 1,561 cases and Tamil Nadu, which has reported 1,204 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.