Kolkata: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. However, Sourav Ganguly is ‘stable’, the medical institution, where he is undergoing treatment, said Tuesday. Ganguly, who is double vaccinated, was rushed Monday evening to Woodlands Hospital here as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

The 49-year-old Ganguly had undergone an emergency angioplasty earlier this year. Given the former Indian captain’s health history, a panel of the doctors is keeping a close watch on his health status.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly thanks Virat Kohli for his tremendous performance as T20I captain

“He (Ganguly) received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable,” Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said in a statement.

“A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status,” Basu added.

Ganguly has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities. His elder brother Snehasish had also tested positive for Covid-19 early this year.