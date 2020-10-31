Chennai: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has suffered significant deterioration in vital functions, said a senior official of Kauvery Hospital Saturday.

The 72-year-old minister “is extremely critical despite being on maximal life support”, said Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director in a statement issued here.

Doraikkannu was admitted to the hospital on October 13 with serious breathlessness and tested Covid-19 positive.

“He has multiple comorbidities and the latest CT scan shows 90 per cent of lung involvement. He is currently on ECMO and Ventilator, receiving maximum support,” Selvaraj had said earlier.

On October 13 morning Doraikkannu was taken to a hospital in Villupuram district after he complained of chest pain and breathing trouble. Doraikkannu complained of ill-health while he was travelling to Salem to pay homage to Chief Minister K. Palaniswami’s mother who died on that day.

After his condition stabilised at the government hospital, Doraikkannu was sent to Kauvery Hospital here in an ambulance.

IANS