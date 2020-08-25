New Delhi: The Health Ministry said Tuesday that there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate of COVID-19 infections. This has happened even though COVID-19 testing has been increased exponentially. The Health Ministry highlighted that the number of active cases of infection reduced by 6,423 for the first time within a span of 24 hours.

The testing for COVID-19 has been increased from 363 tests per million per day August 1 to more than 600 tests per million per day at present, the ministry said.

Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on the basis of seven-day rolling average the positivity rate of COVID-19 which was 11 per cent during the first week of August has come down to eight per cent now.

“While the tests for detection of COVID-19 have increased exponentially, there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate. For the first time, active cases of COVID-19 have reduced by 6,423 in a span of 24 hours,” informed Bhushan.

Bhushan also said 2.70% of the active cases of coronavirus infection are on oxygen support. Another 1.92 per cent are in ICU and 0.29 per cent are on ventilators. He also said the recovered COVID-19 cases are 3.4 times the number of active cases.

Bhushan also presented a mortality analysis on the basis of age and gender. He informed that 69 per cent of COVID-19 deaths have been reported in men and 31 per cent in women.

“Thirty six per cent of the deaths were reported in people with age group between 45-60 years while 51 per cent deaths were aged 60 and above. Eleven per cent deaths were reported in the age group of 26-44 years and one per cent each among people aged 18-25 and those below 17,” said Bhushan

Bhushan said as far as the COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ developed by Russia is concerned both countries (India and Russia) are in communication. “Some initial information has been shared while some detailed information is awaited,” he said.