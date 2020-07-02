New Delhi: The total number of recoveries has fast outgrown the number of active COVID-19 cases. The difference between the two being 1.32 lakh at present, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. “Timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases has resulted in more than 10,000 daily recoveries. During the last 24 hours, 11,881 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,59,859. This further takes the recovery rate to 59.52 per cent,” the Health Ministry said. Currently, there are 2,26,947 active cases and all are under medical supervision.

COVID-19 tally

India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 6,04,641 Thursday, with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases. The death-toll rose to 17,834 with 434 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Recovery rate in states

The top 15 states in terms of absolute numbers of COVID-19 recovered cases are Maharashtra with 93,154, Delhi (59,992) and Tamil Nadu (52,926). They are followed by Gujarat (24,030) and Uttar Pradesh (16,629). Next in the line are Rajasthan (14,574), West Bengal (12,528), and Madhya Pradesh (10,655). Haryana (10,499), Telangana (8,082), Karnataka (8,063) and Bihar (7,946) have registered substantial recoveries. Next comes Andhra Pradesh (6,988), Assam (5,851) and Odisha (5,353).

The top 15 states and Union Territories in terms of recovery rate are Chandigarh at 82.3 per cent, Meghalaya (80.8 per cent) and Rajasthan (79.6). They are followed by Uttarakhand (78.6), Chhattisgarh and Tripura (78.3 per cent each). Bihar (77.5), Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh (76.9 per cent each) then feature in the list. Jharkhand (76.6 per cent), Odisha (73.2) and Gujarat (72.3) have impressive recovery rates. They are followed by Haryana (70.3), Ladakh (70.1) and Uttar Pradesh (69.1 per cent).