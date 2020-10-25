New Delhi: A total of 70,78,123 people have so far recuperated from COVID-19. With their recoveries, the national recovery rate for the disease has touched 90 per cent. It should be stated here that 62,077 people have recovered in a span of 24 hours as against 50,129 new COVID-19 cases. This information was provided Sunday by the Union Health Ministry. The Health Ministry said that India’s recovery rate is probably one of the best in the world keeping in mind the country’s population.

This achievement is matched by the downward spiral fall in the number of active COVID-19 cases. It has remained below the seven-lakh mark for the third successive day, it added. “The total recoveries exceed active cases by 64,09,969 as on date,” it said.

Less than 1,000 deaths have been continuously reported for the last one week. The figure is below the 1,100-mark since October 2, the Health Ministry highlighted. There are ‘merely’ 6,68,154 active COVID-19 cases in India as on date. It accounts for 8.50 per cent of the total caseload, it said.

Seventy-five per cent of the new recoveries were observed to be concentrated in 10 states and Union territories. They are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 10,000 single-day recoveries.

However, Kerala continued to report a very high number of fresh COVID-19 cases with more than 8,000 reported in the last 24 hours. It was followed by Maharashtra with over 6,000, the ministry said.

A total of 578 COVID-19 fatalities were reported in a span of 24 hours. Of these, nearly 80 per cent were concentrated in 10 states and Union territories, Maharashtra accounting for the highest of 137.

India’s COVID-19 testing laboratory network has inked another achievement. The total number of laboratories has crossed 2,000. Starting from one laboratory in Pune, the number now stands at 2,003. Among the labs 1,126 are government-owned and 877 private said the Health Ministry.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 78,64,811 with 50,129 new cases reported in a day. The death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,18,534 with the fresh fatalities, data of the ministry updated at 8.00am showed.