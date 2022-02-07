Bhubaneswar: Considering the declining trend of Covid-19 in Odisha, the State Election Commission (SEC) has relaxed some restrictions imposed earlier this month for the upcoming Panchayat Polls-2022. The relaxations came into effect from Monday.

State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi informed reporters Monday that the previous guidelines had been modified reviewing the current COVID situation.

Poll candidates are now permitted to conduct door-to-door campaigns with up to 20 people, including the contestant himself/herself, under the revised guidelines. Previously, only five people were permitted for the purpose.

Furthermore, political parties or candidates may hold public meetings at open grounds with maximum 300 people. However, prior permission from the appropriate authority has to be obtained to organise such meetings. The SEC also stated that strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols such as wearing mask and social distancing should be ensured during such events.

Previously, the SEC prohibited any type of physical rally by political parties or candidates for the upcoming panchayat polls.

PNN