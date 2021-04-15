Nuapada: Khadiala Byabasayee Sangha (KBS) in Nuapada district Thursday decided to shut all shops under Khariar block for next nine days starting April 16 in order to keep COVID-19 at bay.

However, the shops dealing with essential commodities will be allowed to remain open. Vegetable shops will be opened from 5.00am till 10.00pm every day during this period, a source said.

“There has been a steady surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Nuapada district. We have taken a strong measure to close the shops in order to break the chain. We urge all the people to cooperate and be cautious. Otherwise, things will go out of control,” president of the local traders’ association Rashmi Ranjan Chhalan said.

On the other hand, the proactive decision taken by local trader’s association to prevent probable spread of COVID-19 virus in Khariar block was welcomed by Nuapada Collector Swadha Dev Singh.

“If the village community wants to self regulate itselft, it is great news for the administration. We welcome the move. It will go a long way in keeping the pandemic at bay in the region,” Singh said.

Notably, Odisha registered the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in a single day Wednesday with 2,989 persons testing positive for the virus. Two patients have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

While nine districts registered three-digit figures, Sundargarh district topped the list with 631 cases, followed by Khordha (438), Kalahandi (260), Cuttack (208), Nuapada (151) and Sambalpur (148).

PNN