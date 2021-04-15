Khurda: A truck driver died on the spot Thursday morning after the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a bus on NH-16 near Tangi bypass in Khurda district.

The bus had several migrant workers on board.

According to an eyewitness, the bus was transporting migrant workers from Kannur district in Kerala to Cuttack and Kendrapara districts of Odisha. Owing to some road construction work near Tangi, the two vehicles were coming from opposite directions and had to take the same route which led to a head-on collision between the two.

The impact of collision was so strong that the bus was pushed back to nearly 40ft. Passengers of the bus have sustained minor to severe injuries. Later, Tangi police was informed, the eyewitness added.

Police immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. The migrant workers were sent to their respective destinations on another bus. Police have sent the driver’s body for post-mortem.

Tangi police has registered a case in this connection and launched a probe which is still underway, a police station official said.

PNN