Puri: After a servitor of Puri Srimandir tested positive for coronavirus June 22 – a day before the Car Festival, the Puri district administration Thursday started an initiative to retest all servitors who took part in the festival.

As directed by Supreme Court, the district administration has taken the step to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Three camps have been set up by the district administration wherein officials from the district health department are conducting COVID-19 tests of Suara and Mahasuara Nijog, Puspalaka Nijog, Bimanabadu Nijog and some officers of Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) office.

According to the district administration, following the nod of Supreme Court for conduction of Rath Yatra, Puri district administration conducted coronavirus tests on 1,143 servitors out of which one was found to be COVID-19 positive.

The district administration later decided to conduct retest of the servitors following Rath Yatra. The process will be completed before June 28 ahead of the south turn (Dakshina Moda) of the chariots.

Only those who test negative would be allowed to take part in performing rituals and serving the three deities till the end of Bahuda Yatra as well as Niladri Bije. Police personnel and cleaning workers will also undergo the test. Besides, Puri town will be sanitised as a preventive measure.

