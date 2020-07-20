Sambalpur: Sambalpur University, Jyoti Vihar, will be closed from July 22 to 31. The University had recently extended its closure for a week only last Monday.

District collector Subham Saxena in an official order, said the decision was taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus. All the entrance gates but the main entrance of the university will remain closed during the period.

The Vice-Chancellor and Registrar were advised to ensure that all norms are followed. “For any urgent activity, prior permission from the collector is required,” the order stated.

The district Monday reported three positive cases of COVID-19. With this the district’s tally has gone up to 184. Of the 184 cases, while 108 patients have so far recovered from the disease, 76 are still undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals. The district has not reported any death case so far.

PNN