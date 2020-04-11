Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Public Health has written a letter to Khordha District Education Officer (DEO) asking him to ensure opening of five schools that will operate as COVID-19 sample collection centres in Bhubaneswar.

According to a source, the samples will be collected between April 11 and April 17.

The schools identified for he job are Jharpada Primary School, Chandrasekharpur Government High School, Sahid Nagar Government High School, Ganda Munda UG High School and Mamataj Ali High School Nayapalli.

According to the letter, two teachers and an attendant (sweeper or night watchman) will need to be present at each school during the process.

“You are requested to advise BEO Bhubaneswar to intimate the school officials to attend and cooperate in this emergency nature of work without fail. The Headmaster of the schools may be instructed to ensure attendant or sweeper present during the work,” the letter reads.