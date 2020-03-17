Bhubaneswar: More than 1,00,000 train tickets have been cancelled in the East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction in a span of only six days due to coronavirus scare, a senior official said here Tuesday. The figure is 67 per cent more than the tickets cancelled during the same period last year, informed the official.

Due to poor patronisation, at least five pairs of special trains in the zone have been cancelled. “As an when required, the decision on cancellation of more trains will be taken,” the official said.

The Vishakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam special will be cancelled from Vishakhapatnam March 17, 24 and 31 and from Secunderabad, March 18, 25, and April 1.

The Vishakhapatnam-Tirupati Vishakhapatnam special will be cancelled from Vishakhapatnam, March 23 and 30 and from Tirupati, March 24 and 31.

The Sambalpur-Banaswadi-Sambalpur special train will be cancelled from Sambalpur, March 18 and 25 and from Banaswadi, March 19 and 26.

Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar special will not run from Bhubaneswar, March 19 and 26 and from Secuenderabad, March 20 and 27.

Similarly, Puri-Santragachi-Puri special will be cancelled from Puri, March 20 and 27 and from Santragachi, March 21 and 28, 2020, the official said.

PNN & Agencies