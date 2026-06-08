Bhubaneswar: Results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2026 were announced Monday, with counselling scheduled to begin in the third week of June.

The result booklet was unveiled by the state’s technical education minister Sampad Chandra Swain. A total of 92,628 candidates reportedly appeared for the entrance examination, which was conducted from May 4 to May 10.

Candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official OJEE portal.

Trivikram Pradhan secured the top rank in the MBA category, while Naren Patra emerged as the topper in MCA. In M.Pharma, Shyamsundar Behera secured the first position.