Bhubaneswar: Altogether 55,362 out of 80,324 candidates, who had appeared for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), 2025, have secured ranks in all the disciplines, except Nursing.

This was revealed from the OJEE results declared by Skill Development and Technical Education (SD&TE) Minister Sampad Chandra Swain Tuesday.

According to details, Jatin Meher has topped the B Pharm while Anurag Mishra is the topper in MBA and S Siseendri in MCA/MSc (Computer Science).

Likewise, Manmatha Behera has stood first in MTech. The course-wise toppers’ list is available on the official website -www.ojee.nic.in. This year, a total of 92,488 candidates have registered for the exam, while 80,324 candidates (86.84 per cent) appeared for the examination.

The minister congratulated the students and advised them to continue the hard work and dedication to enhance the reputation of the state.

OJEE was held for 17 technical and vocational courses offered in various government and private universities and educational institutions in the state for the academic year 2025-26.

The exam was held for admissions to courses like B CAT, LE-B Tech (for Diploma students), LE-B Tech (for BSc students), B Pharm, MBA, MCA, Integrated MBA, LE-Pharm, M Pharm, M Arch, M Plan, M Tech, Basic BSc Nursing, Post Basic BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing, and PG Diploma in Nursing.

The Nursing results will be declared by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) later this year.

