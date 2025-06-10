Bhubaneswar: The results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025 will reportedly be announced Tuesday between 5pm and 6pm on the official website ojee.nic.in.

Notably, OJEE 2025 was held from May 2 to May 12 in multiple shifts.

The examination serves as a common entrance test and also facilitates centralised counselling for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses in Odisha.

OJEE is conducted to prepare merit lists for admission in first-year degree courses of BPharm, BCAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording and Design), BCAT (Film Editing) and Integrated MBA (5 Years), lateral admission to second year (third semester) of BTech, BPharm and first-year master degree courses in MCA, MSc (Computer Science), MBA, MTech, MPharm, MArch, MPlan, MTech (part-time).

Candidates can visit the official OJEE website (www.ojee.nic.in/www.odishajee.com) to check their results and download their rank cards.

