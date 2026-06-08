Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday strongly criticised the BJP-led (Odisha) “double-engine” government over the rising prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and other essential commodities, alleging that the continued increase in fuel prices is placing a severe burden on common people despite a decline in global crude oil prices.

Addressing a press conference at Shankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, Biju Mahila Janata Dal President Snehangini Chhuria stated that the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential commodities rose despite a decline in international crude oil prices.

Strongly condemning the BJP-led state and union governments, Chhuria alleged, “In 2014, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder was around Rs 415, whereas it has now reached Rs 968. Similarly, the prices of petrol, diesel and commercial gas cylinders have also increased abnormally, putting tremendous pressure on the household budgets of ordinary people.”

She claimed that the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has more than doubled over the past decade, rising from around Rs 415 in 2014 to approximately Rs 968 at present. She also alleged that the prices of petrol, diesel and commercial LPG cylinders have increased significantly, adversely affecting household budgets and the cost of living.

According to Chhuria, the rising prices have had a particularly severe impact on lower-income and middle-class families, small traders, tea stall owners and hotel operators. She said the continuous increase in cooking gas prices has made it increasingly difficult for ordinary families to manage their household expenses.

The BJD leader questioned why consumers were not benefiting from the decline in international crude oil prices and urged the Centre to reduce taxes on petroleum products. She demanded that petrol and diesel be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, arguing that such a move could help lower fuel prices and reduce the financial burden on consumers.

Chhuria further alleged that the government was insensitive to the hardships faced by the public due to inflation and rising fuel costs.

During the press conference, she also raised concerns over women’s safety in Odisha, claiming that incidents of rape, gang rape and violence against women have increased in the state.

Chhuria accused the government of failing to adequately address these issues and called for stronger measures to ensure the safety and security of women.

The BJD urged both the Centre and the state government to take immediate steps to reduce the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG and provide relief to people struggling with rising living costs.