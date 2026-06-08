Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s helicopter made an emergency landing in Puri Monday evening due to inclement weather, officials said.

Majhi, along with Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, was returning to Bhubaneswar after attending a programme at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district when the weather turned adverse.

“The chief minister and all others in the helicopter are safe. He will leave for Bhubaneswar after some time,” Puri Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida said.

Keeping in view the safety of the chief minister, the pilot made an emergency landing at the Samang temporary helipad in Puri, officials said.

Strong winds and a Nor’wester led to the precautionary landing, they added.

An official said Majhi and others might return to Bhubaneswar by road if the weather conditions do not improve.