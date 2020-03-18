Puri: The district administration of the pilgrim town of Puri asked Wednesday tourists to vacate hotel rooms within two days in view of the preventive measures put in place by the Odisha government over novel coronavirus. Hotels and lodges have been directed not to make fresh bookings till March 31, informed Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Bijay Kumar Dash.

“We have asked hotel owners to inform the visitors about the current situation and request them to leave Puri,” Dash said. The ADM gave this information after holding a meeting with hotel owners.

Popular tourist sites of the state including the Konark Sun Temple have already been closed for visitors as a precautionary measure. Pilgrims without masks are also not being allowed to enter the Jagannath temple.

“The hotel owners were told to ensure that all rooms should be vacated within two days,” said Assistant Tourist Officer, Puri, Bijay Kumar Jena.

The hotel and lodges have been advised to report to the authorities about the visitors on a daily basis, Dash stated. Instructions have also been issued to close all offices of travel and tour operators in Puri, he added.

Meanwhile the police have intensified checking on entry points to prevent outsiders from entering Puri district. Wednesday the police sent back 15 tourists buses carrying hundreds of tourists from the entry points of Puri, said an official. Travel agents and tour operators also use taxis to transport visitors to the town. So police are also keeping a close watch on their activities.

Tourists have also been prevented from visiting the sea beaches in Puri and Konark, the official said. Anyone seen on the Puri beach is being asked to return to the hotel room.

PNN & Agencies