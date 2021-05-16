Bhubaneswar: In view of the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state, the Odisha government has suspended shooting of films and TV serials. The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued an order Sunday stopping both indoor and outdoor shooting of films and TV serials. Cinema halls in the state have remained closed since the number of cases started increasing.

“In partial modification of the Government of Odisha in Revenue & DM (Disaster Management) Department Order No.2328/R&DM(DM) dated 01.05.2021, the State Government do hereby make the following amendment to the said order,” the order read.

After clause 6(xi) in the order, the recent stipulation has been added as clause 6 (xii).

Like any other sector, the film and television industry have been badly hit by the pandemic. However, indoor shooting of some television serials and programmes were currently on. The government’s decision will go a long way in containing the spread of the virus among the artistes and technicians, people close to the entertainment industry observed.

Odisha however, is not the first state to suspend shooting of films and TV serials. The Maharashtra and West Bengal governments have also suspended shooting due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which is sweeping across India.

PNN