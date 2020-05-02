Bhubaneswar: Seven more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Jajpur district Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha to 156.

All the infected persons with travel history to Kolkata and are asymptomatic. All have been kept in quarantine to prevent further spread of infection.

“2nd Health Update, 2nd May. Two New Positives in Jajpur. 48 yr Male Bari block. 55 yr Male Bari block. Both Kolkata returnees. Both asymptomatic. Both in quarantine. Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 156,” tweeted Information and Public Relations Department.

2nd Health Update, 2nd May Two New Positives in Jajpur 48 yr Male Bari block

55 yr Male Bari block Both Kolkata returnees. Both asymptomatic. Both in quarantine) Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 156 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 2, 2020

First Health Update, 2nd May

5 New Positives in Jajpur 28 yr Male, 56 yr Male, 63 yr Male 24 yr Female & 60 yr Female

(Both contacts of positive case) (All Kolkata returnees. All asymptomatic. All in quarantine) Contact tracing & followup action is being done. Tota case: 154 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 2, 2020

