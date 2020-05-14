Deogarh/Bhadrak: Deogarh district administration Thursday withdrew containment zone tag from seven villages under Baniakiinda gram panchayat. The containment zone order was lifted as no fresh cases were reported during surveillance.

Reportedly containment zone restriction was lifted from villages like Basudevpur, Khuntaposhi, Jhatkiposhi, Samantrapali, Nuagaon and Kamalabagicha of Kalanda gram panchayat and Sunamunda village under the GP.

Notably, the district administration had declared the areas as containment zones as one person tested COVID-19 positive from one of the areas April 30.

Similarly, Bhadrak district admin withdrew the containment zone tag from Chudamani, Kismatkrushnapur panchayats under Basudevpur block and four panchayats under Bant block Wednesday.

Active surveillance, however, will continue in the areas for the next seven days as a precaution to check the spread of the virus. Lockdown will remain effective in other areas. After withdrawal of this tag, both the district admins will allow opening of all essential stores in these areas shortly.

PNN