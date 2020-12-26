In a very short time, the coronavirus pandemic has brought unexpected changes around the world. One of those changes is the development of a work from home culture.

Social distancing is an important part of the protective strategy to stay away from the virus. Abstaining from going to office, people have brought their office into their home. People have been working from home for a better part of a year.

While working from home, we have adopted some habits which cannot be called healthy in any way. Our body has been affected by the lack of a regular schedule to follow the work from home rule.

Do you remember how difficult it was to wake up early in the morning to go to the office? We would either have a quick breakfast or pick up some fruits before leaving the house or have a light breakfast in the office canteen. During this time there would be little manipulation of time, but the time of catering would be fixed daily. But the option of working from home has reversed our routine and there is no fixed time for catering.

Its biggest disadvantage is that if there is a big time between two meals or if you are not eating the required amount of food for the body, then the energy level will come down in many ways which will have a direct effect on your ability to concentrate. More than that, if you are not able to decide the time of eating, then your whole body will be affected. From digestion to metabolism you have to pay the price. At the end, the risk of lifestyle related diseases like obesity and diabetes will increase.

The pandemic has caused sleep deficiency for most people. It is necessary to sleep for six to eight hours at night. But due to stress, we are unable to fix the proper sleep cycle.

We all try to draw a line between personal and professional life. With the coming of the COVID-19 pandemic, our homes have become our offices. While sitting on the sofa, we are attending meetings and sitting on the dining table and giving presentations. Initially, working in this way may seem a little convenient, but gradually it affects your life cycle in more ways than one.