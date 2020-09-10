Koraput: COVID-19 situation in Koraput district is fast going from bad to worse with 124 fresh cases being reported Thursday.

Of them, while four were from temporary medical camps, 53 patients contracted the virus from previous positive patients and the remaining 67 contracted the virus locally. Four of them have travel histories. While two had recently returned from Chhattisgarh, the other two had visited Malkangiri district.

As many as 60 patients have been detected from four municipality and NAC areas. From Jeypore municipality, Koraput municipality, Sunabeda municipality and Kotpad NAC areas, the number of patients detected are 35, 14, seven and four respectively.

The rest 64 were reported from block areas. Kundra reported the maximum 11 cases, followed by Laxmipur (nine), Boipariguda and Jeypore (seven each), Dashamantpur (six), Koraput and Lamataput (five each), Semiliguda (four), Borigumma (three), Kotpad and Nandpur (two each), Bandhugaon and Narayanpatna and Pattangi (one each).

With the fresh detection, the district’s COVID-19 tally has gone up to 4,468. Of them, 3,711 patients have so far recovered from the disease and 751 are undergoing treatment. The district also reported one death due to COVID-19 and with this the toll has increased to six.

PNN