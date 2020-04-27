Rourkela: Proving themselves as Good Samaritans, members of Sri Sai Seva Foundation (SSSF) distributed food to the needy, homeless, and field workers in some areas of Rourkela city in Sundargarh district Sunday evening, as the city was under lockdown as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Some volunteers distributed essential food packets among the needy assuring that they had taken all precautionary measures.

Volunteers reached out to people affected by the lockdown, especially the homeless, and provided them food.

The volunteers had taken necessary hygiene precautions by wearing gloves, face masks and using hand sanitisers during distribution of essential commodities. Social distancing norm was also undertaken.

SSSF Managing Director Asutosh Barik along with other volunteers also gave food to stray animals that have been also deprived from food amid the lockdown.

SSSF President Arojit Mallik, Secretary Manaswini Biswal, Additional Secretary Santosh Kumar Sahoo and other members were present during the food distribution programme.

“We feel that as human beings, it’s our responsibility to help the most vulnerable amongst us in their time of need. We appeal to all people of Rourkela city to join in our efforts,” said Mallik.

“We have been feeding stray dogs and other animals as we have to understand that food is a fundamental requirement. In the lockdown, it is important to stay safe and not roam around, but it is also equally necessary to help these stray animals,” he added.

