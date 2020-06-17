Rayagada: A novel coronavirus swab testing centre was inaugurated at Rayagada district headquarters hospital (DHH) by district collector Pramod Kumar Behera Wednesday.

“The testing centre will test samples of suspected coronavirus infected persons primarily from Koraput district. Swabs will be collected every day from across the district and tested in this centre,” Behera informed in a press meet.

“On a daily basis, at least 16 swabs can be tested here. Four specialists have been engaged for effective management of the testing centre,” chief district medical officer Artabandhu Nayak said.

Later, Behera visited different wards of Rayagada DHH and enquired about difficulties being faced by the patients admitted to the hospital.

“The denizens of Koraput had been asking for a swab testing centre since COVID-19 outbreak in the district. We are thankful to the administration for fulfilling our wishes,” a local resident said.