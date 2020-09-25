New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 caseload zoomed past the 58-lakh mark. However, more than 47 lakh people have recuperated from the disease. This development has pushed the COVID-19 national recovery rate to 81.74 per cent. This information was given by the Union Health Ministry on its website Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 58,18,570 with 86,052 infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 92,290 with 1,141 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8.00am showed. The total recoveries now stands at 47,56,164. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at recorded at 1.59 per cent.

There are 9,70,116 active cases of coronavirus infection in India which comprises 16.67 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and it went past 50 lakh September 16.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,89,28,440 samples have been tested up to September 24 with 14,92,409 samples being tested Thursday.

PTI