New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus cases in India Friday evening reached 13,835, including foreign nationals, with 11,616 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry said, in its daily update, that 452 deaths have been reported in India so far, with the highest — 194 — getting reported from Maharashtra, followed by Madhya Pradesh, where 57 deaths have been reported so far.

“A total of 1,766 patients have been cured and discharged,” it said.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with total number of positive cases rising to 3,205, followed by New Delhi at 1,640 cases, Tamil Nadu at 1,267 cases and Rajasthan at 1,131 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.