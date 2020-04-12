Mangaluru: A teenaged boy in this Karnataka port city sought to smuggle in his friend into his flat in a suitcase to bypass security amid lockdown, police said Sunday.

“As the boy was bored at being stuck at home due to the 21-day lockdown, he wheeled his friend for company in a suitcase through the apartment security gate but was caught by neighbours who found the baggage wobbling,” Kadri police station sub-inspector N Vishwanath said.

“When the suitcase was opened, the security guard was shocked to see the boy’s friend squeezed into it. Police was called to book the boys for violating the lockdown,” he added.

No case was, however, filed as both boys are minors, studying in pre-university course (PUC) at a college here. “The friend was sent back to his home and the boy was let off,” added Vishwanath.

The 3-week lockdown is strictly being enforced to contain the coronavirus spread across the country, with the prospects of it being extended for 2 weeks in the state too.

IANS