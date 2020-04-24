New Delhi: With 1,684 new cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 23,000 mark Friday morning. The number stood at 23,077 and 718 people have died so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

The health ministry in the morning update said that of the total cases, 17610 cases are still active.

“At least 4,748 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospital while one person has migrated,” said the Ministry, adding that there are at least 77 foreign nationals in the country who are affected with the disease.

The COVID-19 situation continued to be grim in Maharashtra with 14 deaths and 778 new cases as Thursday night, leaving other seriously hit states or union territories like Delhi, Telangana or Tamil Nadu far behind. With this, the state’s total fatalities shot up from 269 Wednesday to 283 on Friday morning. The number of COVID-19 patients jumped to 6,430 on Friday.

The national capital has seen 2,376 cases of COVID-19 with 50 fatalities.

Rajasthan has witnessed 1,964 cases and 27 deaths while Tamil Nadu has seen 1,683 cases and 20 deaths so far. Gujarat too had seen a rise in numbers taking the total cases to 2,624. There has been 112 deaths in the state.

IANS