New Delhi: Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 Friday after 22 more people were infected with the fast-spreading virus in various parts of the country, according to Health Ministry data.

However, according to ICMR data updated March 20, a total of 206 individuals have been found positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases.

Among those found positive for coronavirus are 32 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

The figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra so far.

“The total number of active COVID 2019 cases across India stands at 171 so far,” the ministry said, adding that 20 others have been cured/discharged/migrated while four have died.

“A total of 14,376 samples from 13,486 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 20,” according to ICMR.

Delhi has, so far, reported 17 positive cases which includes one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 19 cases, including one foreigner.

Maharashtra has 47 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 28 cases which include two foreign nationals.

Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 10 and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported 16 cases which include nine foreigners.

Rajasthan has also reported seven cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu has three cases so far while Andhra Pradesh has two.

In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

