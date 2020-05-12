New Delhi: The COVID-19 tally in India surged past 70 thousand cases, with 3,604 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said Monday.

According to the morning update provided by the ministry, the total number of cases now stand at 70,756.

Of the total cases, 46,008 are active and 2,293 are fatalities so far while at least 22,454 people have recovered from the disease.

In Maharashtra, the Covid-19 cases climbed to 22,171, followed by Gujarat that has 8,194 cases and Tamil Nadu reporting 7,204 cases so far.

The state of Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, at least 868, which is followed by Gujarat (513) and Madhya Pradesh (221).

At least 7,233 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious Coronavirus.

Other states which have reported more than 3,000 cases are Tamil Nadu (8,002), Rajasthan (3,988), Madhya Pradesh(3,785) and Uttar Pradesh (3,573).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases, are Andhra Pradesh (2,018), West Bengal (2,063), Punjab (1,877) and Telangana (1,275).

Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Bihar (747), Haryana (730), Jammu and Kashmir (879), Karnataka (862), Kerala (519), Odisha (414), Tripura (152) and Chandigarh (174).

States/UTs that have zero coronavirus cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. All individuals have been cured in these states/UTs and no casualty has been reported from here so far.