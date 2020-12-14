Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Twitter Monday that the first COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in the United States (US). Donald Trump however, did not share details about the recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine or where it has been administered. Trump just wrote: “First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!”

It should be stated here that only a couple of days back, Saturday to be precise the US gave a final nod for the emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. It paved the way for its use in the country worst-hit by the pandemic, with the first dose set to be administered very soon.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued Friday the emergency use authorisation (EAU) to the vaccine developed by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to combat the disease that has killed over 2,94,000 people in the US.

“Today our nation has achieved a medical miracle. We have delivered a safe and effective medicine in just nine months,” US President Donald Trump had said in a video soon after the FDA approval.

“We have delivered a safe and effective vaccine in just nine months. This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history. It will save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic once and for all. I am thrilled to report that the FDA has authorised the Pfizer vaccine,” Trump said.