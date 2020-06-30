New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed Tuesday India’s preparations for vaccinating its vast population against COVID-19. He said that once a vaccine is available vaccination must be affordable and universal. Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review planning and preparations for vaccination against the novel coronavirus.

At the meeting, the current status of vaccine development efforts was also reviewed. The prime minister highlighted India’s commitment to play an enabling role in the vaccination efforts against COVID-19. This information was provided by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement.

Various issues to be addressed

Modi noted that vaccination of India’s vast and diverse population will need to factor in issues. Among those are issues related to management of medical supply chains and prioritisation of at-risk populations. Also coordination between different agencies involved in the process is required. He said the role of private sector and civil society is crucial for proper vaccination of the population, it said.

The prime minister enunciated four guiding principles that will form the foundation of this national effort, the PMO said. He stated that vulnerable groups should be identified and prioritised for early vaccination. These include doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, non-medical frontline COVID-19 warriors, and vulnerable people among the general population.

Vaccination of ‘anyone, anywhere’

Another guiding principle enunciated by the prime minister was vaccination of ‘anyone, anywhere’ should take place. It should happen without imposition of any domicile related restrictions for getting the vaccine.

Vaccination should be affordable

The third principle enunciated by the prime minister was that vaccination must be affordable and universal. No one should be left behind, according to the PMO.

According to the fourth principle, the entire process from production to vaccination should be monitored and supported in real time. This should be done with the use of technology.

Use of technology

Modi also directed officials to evaluate in a broad manner available technology options so that all can be vaccinated efficiently. Technology should also be used to see vaccination happens in a timely manner, Modi said.

The prime minister directed that detailed planning for such large scale vaccination should be undertaken immediately.