New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday the fight against COVID-19 is a fine example of cooperative federalism. The Centre and the states are working together to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. It highlights the method of cooperative federalism asserted Narendra Modi.

Modi said this in his opening remarks at a meeting with chief ministers and Lt Governors of 21 states and Union Territories. Modi also said the economy is showing signs of improvement and encouraging us to move ahead. He however, had a word of caution for all Indians. Modi said as the economy opens up, people should not let down their guard. They should take all protective measures for themselves and their loved ones.

It is unimaginable to move out without a mask, Modi said urging people to follow social distancing norms. He also said any death due to the virus is tragic.

Details to follow