From May 1, all people above the age group of 18 will be eligible for vaccination, the central government said. The announcement was made after a meeting chaired by PM Modi.

“The government is emphasizing on giving vaccination to more and more people in the country,” PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, the government is yet to take a decision on whether people above the age of 18 will have to pay the price for the vaccine or not. In recent days, Chief Ministers of many states including Maharashtra had demanded that the prescribed age limit of Corona vaccine be reduced.

Vaccine manufacturers will release 50 per cent of their monthly supply to the government and the remaining 50 per cent will be free to supply to the state government. The vaccine will also be available in the open market from May 1.

Read below to know the procedures for registration, where to get the vaccine and how to download the certificate.

Registration: There is currently no app for registration of corona vaccination. There is a lot of confusion among people about the app. You have to register by going to www.cowin.gov.in through a computer or mobile browser. Identification cards like mobile number and Aadhaar, driving license will be required for registration.

After logging in via the mobile number on www.cowin.gov.in, an OTP will come on your phone, after verification, you will be registered for corona vaccination. After registering on Cowin, you will get complete information through the message. Keep this message safe. It will also get a reference ID

You can book Corona Vaccination for the other three with one of your registrations. On www.cowin.gov.in, you will see below where the corona vaccine is being administered near you.

With the help of this website, you can decide the day, time and place for your vaccine. After getting vaccinated, you can download the certificate from the reference ID or mobile number from cowin.gov.in or Arogya Setu App or Digi Locker. You can also download the certificate by going to https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/vaccination-certificate.