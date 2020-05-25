Joda: Some COVID-19 assistance money as provided by the Central government to labourers was allegedly misappropriated in Badakalimati panchayat under Joda block of Keonjhar, a report said.

The report said that a tribal couple — Kabi Munda and Dulari Mahakud of this panchayat have got labour cards as they were registered as construction workers.

The Central government provides Rs 500 as monthly assistance during the lockdown period to each labourer. Thus, Rs 1500 for three months have been provided to labourers.

The District Construction Workers’ Committee has sent a list of registered labourers to the block and the panchayat executive officers.

As per the guidelines, the panchayat executive officers are supposed to pay the labourers in cash.

However, some unscrupulous officials have bungled their fund, alleged Kabi Munda and his wife.

When they went to the panchayat office, the executive officer told them that the fund has exhausted and asked the couple to visit the next day.

After the couple frequented to the panchayat office several times, the panchayat executive officer finally told them that they will not be paid the money.

Asked about it, the officer said that as they are receiving old-age pension, they will not be paid the COVID-19 assistance.

PNN