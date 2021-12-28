Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday logged 156 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 10,54,160, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 8,455 as two women, aged 40 and 72, succumbed to the disease, it said.

Twenty children were among the new patients.

The two fresh fatalities were reported from Khurda and Ganjam districts, the bulletin said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients died due to comorbidities so far in the state, it said.

Odisha now has 1,559 active cases, and 167 people recuperated from the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,44,093.

The state conducted 51,842 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate was 0.30 per cent, it said.

Around 2.9 crore people have been inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, and more than two crore beneficiaries have received the second jab, it added.

