Bhubaneswar: Decline in Covid-19 cases has already begun in the state. It will go down further in about a week to 10 days, director of health services Bijay Mohapatra said Monday.

While briefing journalists, Mohapatra said, “Odisha is witnessing a decline in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases. It suggests that the infection will further decline in a week or 10 days.”

Regarding the increasing cases of fatalities, he said the number of casualties has increased as around 60 per cent of patients were in critical condition and undergoing treatment in ICUs.

Informing about the vaccination drive being started in remaining 22 districts, the official said priority is being given to people coming under 18-44 age group who have their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine due.

However, the entire action plan hinges on the supply of vaccines to the state, he said adding that medicines against the disease are being prescribed as per the recommendations of National Task Force. If it stresses on oxygen, paracetamol and steroids, we all also follow the same after necessary analysis.

PNN